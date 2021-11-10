Delaware is embarking on a tree-planting mission to improve the environment and mitigate the damaging effects of climate change.
"We're planting...one million trees, one for every Delawareans across our state," said Gov. John Carney Tuesday in Lt. Szczerba Memorial Park at Penn Acres near New Castle.
The idea, first announced in the governor's State of the State address in 2020 is also just one piece of the state's Climate Action plan unveiled last week that seeks to combat the threats of climate change on the nation's lowest lying state.
While planting threes with third graders, Carney said even little ones understand the importance.
"I asked the little third graders--why are we planting a tree when we're talking about the need to address climate change, and what they told me was, correctly, that the trees absorb carbon."
Delaware Agriculture Secretary Michael Scuse, who previously served as acting U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, said trees provide much-needed shade that cools down temperatures by as much as 9 degrees in the summertime, which in turn, brings down energy costs by as much as $7.8 billion a year across the U.S.
"Especially in our urban areas, when you look at all of the blacktop, and you look at all the trees and what they do to help lower the temperature, all of the climate benefits, and just the scenic beauty of all the trees that we have," said Scuse.
Trees also improve air quality.
"From a health perspective, research has shown that trees absorb 17.4 million tons of air pollutants a year, helping to prevent 670,000 cases of asthma or other acute respiratory symptoms annually," said Scuse.
Encompassing 1.25 million acres, Delaware has nearly 360,000 forested acres. With 78 percent of the state’s forests privately owned, the Delaware Forest Service provides technical assistance, funding and education to serve as a foundation for tree planting, conservation, reforestation, forest management and wildlife protection throughout Delaware.
New Castle County Executive said a partnership with the Delaware Forest Service have already planted 700 trees on county parkland.
"So if you do the math, that means we have about 569,300 left to do in New Castle County," he said.
So far as part of the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI), 20,118 trees have been planted in the state. Help the state get to one million trees by tracking your planting, here.