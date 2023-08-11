Statewide assessment score results have been released and Senators Brian Pettyjohn and Eric Buckson are pushing for even more resources to be put towards education.
A mere 4 out of 10 3rd through 8th graders received a competency level on the English assessment, which has dropped 2% from last year.
In math, only 32% of students in the same age group had scores that were at or above grade level, an increase of 2% from the previous year.
Some schools like Lake Forest School District have really grown this year in their scores, but the senators say that so many other schools show just how much work still has to be done.
They blame districts' lack of holding educators accountable and disruptive behavior in the classroom, which makes it more difficult for both students and teachers to achieve success.
The assessment results can be found here.