The Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ) has cleared three police officers involved in the December shooting death of a fugitive wanted in Pennsylvania.
One of those officers was seriously wounded.
Emelio Rivera had been charged in October, 2020, in Reading, Pennsylvania, for allegedly shooting at his brother following an altercation.
According to the DOJ use of force report, Rivera fled to Delaware and was staying at a Rehoboth Beach motel along with his girlfriend and three children.
Members of a U.S. Marshals task force had Rivera under surveillance and on the evening of December 10, 2020, attempted to arrest him in a vehicle in the motel parking lot.
Rivera got out of the vehicle firing, hitting Milford Police Senior Corporal Timothy Webb six times.
Webb was able to fire and hit Rivera, who then tried to run across the parking lot.
The DOJ report said it appeared from shell casing evidence that Rivera fired at least twice at two other officers who were pursuing him.
They both fired and killed Rivera.
One of the officers, Delaware State Police Senior Corporal Josh DiGiacomo, then ran back to Webb, applied a tourniquet, and drove him to Beebe Hospital in Lewes.
Webb was eventually flown to Christiana Hospital suffering from five gunshot wounds, including one that shattered his femur; one to the chin; and, one in which the bullet is still lodged in his elbow near a nerve. One bullet hit his protective vest.
DiGiacomo was named Delaware State Police trooper of the year for 2020 and received an award for valor.
Rivera's girlfriend and two children were in the vehicle when the arrest attempt was made. None of them were injured.
Rivera's brother, in an interview with DOJ investigators, said his brother had gone off his medications for bipolar-schizophrenia.
Rivera's mother, who had an order of protection against her son, told detectives she was "petrified" of him, and asked "So it’s true that he’s not going to hurt us anymore?"