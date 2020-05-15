Places of worship can expect to receive guidance from the state early next week that will allow synagogues, mosques, and churches to reopen, under strict social distancing guidelines, before the state enters Phase 1 on June 1, 2020.
Under the threat of a federal lawsuit from the Committee to Save Christmas, comprised of a mostly anonymous group of faith leaders, businessman, and political figures, save for Pastor Christopher Bullock, Jr., leader of the Caanan Baptist Church near New Castle, the governor said he consulted with religious leaders and the Delaware Council on Faith-Based Partnerships so they can re-welcome back their congregants.
"So, we will, on Monday have a guidance to allow more people to come back to our places of worship," he said. "But we want to do it in a way that's safe for the whole congregation, and most importantly for the senior congregants that we have in our churches," he said at Friday's bi-weekly coronavirus news conference.
Attorney Tom Neuberger, who represents the Committee to Save Christmas, said unless Delaware moves to mirror Maryland's policy, which recommends outdoor services, but allows for indoor services at up to 50 percent capacity with social distancing and mask requirements, they intend to file suit.
"Pastor Christopher Bullock, Jr....believes the shutdown of churches has a severe racially discriminatory effect on the African American faith community which is made up of so many small churches without the wealth of white churches which can so easily switch to services on-line," said Neuberger. "I see nothing Carney proposes as an answer to the committee's demands and such a policy is an illegal violation of the First Amendment."
The governor never closed places of worship and listed religious organizations as "essential business" when stay-at home orders were issued and non-essential business was closed on March 24, 2020. But he admits:
"We just limited public gatherings to 10 or fewer, which effectively, for many of those places of worship meant that there wasn't a way for them to stay open," he said.
Since March 24, several businesses first deemed "non-essential," like barbers and hair salons and clothing stores, have been permitted to reopen under strict social distancing guidelines or with curbside pick-up options.
In Phase 1 of his guidelines issued by the governor Friday, places of worship appear to have 10-person limits inside, but drive-thru service would be possible though the chart notes new guidance will be issued the week of May 18, 2020. Vulnerable populations would still be advised to stay home.