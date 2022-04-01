Citing a study that calls Delaware one of the 10 worst states to start a business, Delaware's GOP leaders are re-introducing a bill that would require new state regulations take the economic impact of small businesses into account.
WalletHub declared Delaware just the 42nd best state in the country to start a business, and State Rep. Charles Postles (R-Magnolia/Frederica) said it's partially because Delaware makes rules that hurt smaller businesses owners.
"I also understand that it's easy for agencies to make regulations that have the weight of law, and sometimes have an overbearing effect on small businesses."
WalletHub said they used data including number of startups per capital, cost of living, business environment, and access to resources, among other metrics.
Conversely, Delaware is rated No. 6 in the best states for overall business by U.S. News and World Report.
The bill is expected to be similar to last session's HB167, that was sent to the House Administration Committee on May 30, 2019, and never even was discussed in committee before the session ended in June 2020.
Postles said he's trying to speak up for businesses owners.
"I've had entrepreneurs, small business people, trying to get started or expand their business telling me that it's increasingly difficult to do."
The bill would require as part of the periodic review of regulations that any process minimize the impact on small businesses, and see if there are conflicts with federal, state, or local restrictions.
Postles said his updated version of the bill will contain provisions that would block any new regulation that doesn't comply with economic impact disclosure reforms.
"I'm just asking that they would look at the regulations that they are imposing, and do it in the least intrusive and least costly method."