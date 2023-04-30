Seaford attorney Julianne Murray is the new head of the Republican Party in Delaware.
Murray, who ran unsuccessfully for Attorney General in 2022 and for Governor in 2020, was chosen to chair the party Saturday at its convention at Dover's Modern Maturity Center.
Currently a partner in the law firm Murray, Phillips and Gay, The 53-year-old earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona in 1992 and a law degree from Widener Law School, now Delaware Law School, in 2011.
She promised to unite the party and make it stronger, saying she'll be a positive voice for Republicans.
The GOP Saturday also chose Jim Weldin of Newark as Vice Chair, Brandon Brice of Wilmington as Party Secretary and Ben Gregg of Hockessin as Treasurer.