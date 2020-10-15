The DE Relief Program, which distributes grants to Delaware's small businesses, and the Rapid Workforce Training and Redeployment Initiative, which provides rapid re-training to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic, were both expanded thanks to an agreement between the state and New Castle County.
“We remain focused on supporting the Delaware small businesses, workers and families most affected by this COVID-19 crisis,” said Governor John Carney in a release. “Our continued partnership with New Castle County will help us get more support to more Delawareans. That could not be more critical. This additional funding will help get Delaware small businesses through this challenging time, and get Delaware workers trained for jobs currently in demand in our economy.”
Allocating a portion of its CARES Act funding, the county helped the state expand the DE Relief program to $150 million for small business assistance, and brought the workforce training program funding up to $15 million.
A total of 741 Delaware small businesses and nonprofit organizations have already been approved for $25.7 million in funding through the first round of the program, which is administered by the Division of Small Business. A second round of applications opened on October 1, 2020.
“Since day one, small businesses have been severely impacted by the burden of COVID-19,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “I am pleased with Governor Carney’s decision to increase funding for DE Relief Small Business Program and proud New Castle County continues to partner with the state to make vital investments at this critical time. As we continue to find a way out of this pandemic, I encourage Delawareans to continue to support local businesses in any way we can.”