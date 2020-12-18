The State of Delaware is getting a $136 million cash infusion courtesy of New Castle County.
The county on Thursday, December 17, 2020, announced it was providing a portion of its CARES Act funding to six statewide programs, bringing its total contribution to $170 million.
In a prepared statement, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer called the sharing of CARES Act funding as "an unprecedented collaboration necessary in a pandemic."
"To make sure Delawareans receive unemployment benefits, to ensure parents have access to quality and affordable child care, to provide the best COVID-19 testing program in the country, to make sure no Delawarean faces eviction due to COVID-19, and to provide restaurants, small businesses, and non-profits lifelines through this historically challenging time,” said Meyer.
New Castle County received its own allotment of CARES Act funding from the federal government to the tune of nearly $323 million while the state received more than $927 million.
According to the National Association of Counties Executive Director Matt Chase, this isn't happening anywhere else in the country.
"To our knowledge, New Castle County is the only county in the nation using their direct recipient dollars from the U.S. Treasury to support statewide programs, showcasing sound intergovernmental coordination and leveraging of resources with state officials," said Chase.
The breakout of CARES Act funds to the state is as follows:
Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund (county contribution: $67.5 million)
Based on actual unemployment claims through mid-September and estimates through the rest of the year, the total statewide amount of COVID-19 unemployment claims paid for the forty-two-week period, March 15 to December 30, 2020, will be $273 million. Approximately 55% of the statewide claims are from residents in New Castle County.
Essential Childcare Program (county contribution: $38 million)
The state childcare program provides supplemental benefits to centers during the pandemic. During the various stages of the Governor’s State of Emergency many facilities have had to, and continue to, either reduce their capacity or close completely. In order to maintain an infrastructure of childcare facilities post COVID-19 this grant/subsidy program was created. Total cost of the program state-wide is estimated to be $128 million.
Statewide Testing Program (county contribution: $20.6 million)
Program will continue to provide access to testing regardless of symptoms to all residents of Delaware. Statewide costs are expected to be approximately $80 million.
Statewide Contract Tracing Program (county contribution: $3.1 million)
Program for contractual and technology expenses to run contact tracing program in Delaware. Statewide cost expected to be $12 million.
Enhanced Rent & Utility Program (county contribution: $4.7 million)
It is estimated that 70% of the recipients of this program reside in New Castle County. The program provides emergency housing assistance to renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, or unpaid leave due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) provides eligible households up to $1,500 in assistance, with payments made directly to the property owner or utility company.
Hospitality Emergency Loan Program (county contribution: $1.8 million)
Program established to assist hospitality-related businesses in Delaware that have been economically impacted by COVID-19. No-interest loans of up to $10,000 per business per month to help the estimated 2,700 affected Delaware businesses in the hospitality industry cover immediate, unavoidable expenses. Statewide program expected to cost $8.5 million with an estimated 48% of applicants are in NCC.