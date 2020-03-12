Governor John Carney has declared a State of Emergency to help prepare and prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The state of emergency goes into effect at 8 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020.
"We are taking this situation extremely seriously," said Carney. "We have been expecting positive cases in Delaware, and for the last two months we have prepared our state’s response in close coordination with the experts at the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. Today’s emergency declaration will make sure we have the authority and resources necessary to effectively prevent the spread of this virus."
His declaration enacts the following changes and conditions:
- Requires the Delaware National Guard to take precautionary and responsive actions to assist with Delaware’s response to the coronavirus;
- Advises event organizers in Delaware to cancel non-essential public gatherings of 100 people or more, to prevent community spread of coronavirus;
- Allows the State of Delaware to conduct public meetings electronically to prevent unnecessary public gatherings;
- Prohibits price gouging, or an excessive price increase of goods or services, during the coronavirus outbreak.
It will not mandate any school or business close, implement any driving restrictions throughout Delaware, or close any state office buildings.
"There are things every Delawarean can do to stay healthy. Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Stay home from work or school if you are sick," Carney said. "It’s especially important for at-risk populations, specifically elderly Delawareans, to avoid large gatherings. And we’re advising Delaware organizations to cancel large, non-essential public events to prevent community spread of the coronavirus. We will continue to respond aggressively to this situation in close coordination with state and federal public health experts."
Read the entire declaration here: