Governor John Carney is authorizing a new emergency declaration as the state works to relieve pressure on strained hospitals amid a coronavirus surge.
The declaration that goes into effect Monday will give the state more flexibility in its response and allow National Guard members to work as nursing assistants as some patients are moved to skilled nursing facilities.
About 100 Guard members are being trained as certified nursing assistants.
During an update on Delaware's response to COVID-19 on December 30, 2021, Carney said the pandemic in the First State is increasingly becoming more "dire."
As of 6 p.m. on Dec. 30th, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported the highest number of new positive daily cases since the start of the pandemic with 3,381 positive cases reported to the state Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
In addition, the total number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed the record high this week with 485 individuals hospitalized as of Thursday, Dec. 30. The previous high was 474 on Jan. 12, 2021.
"Omicron is coming. It's been in other states at greater percentages, and it moves like wildfire through a population, which is part of our message today, and concern," Carney said.
There was no mention of extending that power to businesses or via school mandates again. Carney said, to the issue of schools, that those circumstances were being discussed at a district level, seeming to indicate he'd leave the decision up to them, which was similar to his approach to business leaders in the state, who he encouraged to require customers to wear masks.
"We understand that you know, better than we do, your operational needs two years into this, and we expect business leaders to step up and and do what has to be done," Carney said.