(Rehoboth Beach, DE) -- The latest State of the Bays report finds little improvement in the water quality of the vulnerable Sussex County watersheds.
The analysis finds nutrient pollution remains the biggest challenge facing the inland bays.
The report -- from the Center for the Inland Bays -- finds nutrient levels in the bays remain stubbornly high and far above healthy levels.
This comes after mitigation efforts, including replacement of less reliable sewer systems and elimination of pipes that once deposited wastewater directly into the bays.
The report also notes population growth in Sussex County has provided greater challenges for the health of the bays.