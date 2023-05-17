Officials with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) have confirmed a new state record for tautog.
The record tautog, also known as blackfish, was reeled in by James Milano of North Babylon, New York, on board the charter boat No Limit captained by Jon Azato.
The fish was caught at a wreck site east of Indian River Inlet on May 6, 2023.
The tautog measured 34-inches, and weighed 22 pounds, 14.4 ounces, a little more than a pound heavier than the previous record 'tog caught last May.
State officials said it's the second record fish caught this year.
A record 43-and-a-quarter inch, 22-pound, 3.2-ounce musky was caught January 11, 2023, in the Brandywine River by Stephen Rutkowski of Wilmington.