You no longer have to be signed up on the state's waiting list to get a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccinations at Dover International Speedway have opened up to anyone 18 and older who lives, works, or receives health care in Delaware Saturday. You must have an appointment though. To get an appointment, click here.
Students of Delaware colleges and universities, who are residents of other states, are also eligible.
"[Saturday's] event was originally geared toward college students, however since we still had many open slots available, we decided to open it up more broadly," DPH spokesman told WDEL.
As of publication, hundreds of slots were available.
At his coronavirus news conference earlier this week, Governor John Carney said the state was seeing a "softening" in demand for the vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for persons 18 and older, will be administered at the event.
The Division of Public Health said a second-dose event will occur in Dover, but not at the Speedway. The state's site at the Speedway will close after next weekend due to the upcoming NASCAR spring race.