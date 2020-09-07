Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a business in Prices Corner last month.
Police said the three men pictured broke into the Pep Boys, at 3207 Kirkwood Highway, and broke a lock on a storage container to steal a dozen tires on August 19, 2020, at 12:40 a.m.
Police said the men fled in an occupied burgundy sedan toward Greenbank Road.
The Delaware State Police are seeking the public's assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspects who are wanted for burglary.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to please contact Detective DeFlaviis of Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302.365.8388. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.