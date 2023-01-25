Delaware State Police said 21-year Taylor Maurer of Millsboro was driving a car that ran a stop sign at East Trap Pond and Hardscrabble Road, and collided with a school bus full of children on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Both vehicles overturned as a result of the crash.
Maurer, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Twelve children from Sussex Montessori Charter School were injured. One was flown to Nemours Children's Hospital to be treated.
The bus driver, a 34-year old woman from Bridgeville, was treated and released.