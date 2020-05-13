Delaware State Police have identified the driver killed in a crash on I-495 just south of Edgemoor late Sunday night.
Police said 52-year-old Melanie Toto of New Castle was traveling northbound on I-495 when another vehicle approached from behind and did not manuever around her car.
The approaching vehicle struck Toto's rear bumper, causing the gas task to rupture as it went down an embankment and caught fire. Toto, who was trapped, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the approaching vehicle was treated for minor injuries.