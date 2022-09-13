Delaware State Police have identified a woman who died in one of two recent crashes on Limestone Road.
Marian Grimes, 87, of Wilmington was a passenger in a car that was making a U-turn when it collided with an SUV at Arundel Drive Friday afternoon September 9, 2022. Grimes died later at a local hospital.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police at 302.365.8486 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
Four days earlier, a motorcyclist was killed when he collided with another vehicle that was making a U-turn on Limestone Road near Old Linden Hill Road.