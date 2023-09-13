Delaware State Police are looking for suspects in the attempted theft of an ATM.
Investigators said Tuesday that three people used a stolen white Ford F-250 pick-up truck to tow an ATM into the parking lot at the Polly Drummond Shopping Center early last Friday morning. The ATM and the pick-up truck were abandoned.
Troopers later found a green Ford F-250 pick-up truck, which may have been connected to the attempted theft of the ATM. That vehicle was also reported stolen from the same neighborhood where the other pick-up truck was swiped.
Anyone who can help with the investigation, or who may have surveillance footage, is asked to contact the Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Division at 302-365-8471 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333. People in the area are asked to check their doorbell or property cameras for any suspicious activity between Thursday Sept. 7th at 10 p.m. and Fri. Sept. 8th at 5 a.m.