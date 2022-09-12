Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at the intersection of Routes 273 and 13 at Hares Corner.
Troopers said just before 9 a.m. a 29-year old New Castle man went into the McDonalds suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
He was transported to the hospital. His condition was not released.
Police say the victim was stopped in his vehicle on eastbound Route 273 at the intersection, when he got out and approached the driver's side of the car stopped next to him.
An argument reportedly ensued and the victim was shot once.
The suspect vehicle, described only as a four door sedan, fled south on Route 13.