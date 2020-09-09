Delaware State Police are investigating an alleged murder that took place in the Edgemoor area.
Police said they found a man lying face down in a grassy area opposite the Merchants Square Shopping Center on Governor Printz Boulevard at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
They found him dead, with a apparent gunshot wound in his back.
There is no suspect information.
This incident continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and further information will be released as it becomes available.