A 50-year-old man was stabbed south of Elsmere Wednesday morning after getting in an argument with an unknown suspect, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
According to officials, the victim was located in the area of North Maryland Avenue around 9:55 a.m. on October 14, 2020. He had a stab wound on his leg, which police said he suffered when a verbal altercation escalated.
There was no suspect information available, and the man was recovering at an area hospital from non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.834.2630 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.