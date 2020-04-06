A state representative from the Pike Creek area is going grassroots to gather personal protective equipment for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
"These are folks, that of course, are non-profit driven, and don't have the funds to do it themselves, so I decided to put an all-call out there, and it's been amazing to see the response just from local constituents and residents that are willing to donate what they have in order to get it into the right hands," he said. "You've just seen everyone trying to figure out exactly what they're capable of doing, what they can offer,"
The Republican told WDEL's Del-AWARE what first responders need and what they have differ when it comes to supplies.
"There's also preparing for what could come, and I think there's also a sense out there that we need to be extra careful and always have the right equipment in every interaction. If possible, try not to use that equipment more than that one time to not add to the percentages of the likelihood of exposing others or it continuing to grow."
No donation is too small.
"Even...five masks or 10 sets of gloves...[we're] working with someone at the University of Delaware...her and her students are actually making their own masks and knitting their own masks for folks, so they'll be some of the best looking first responders out there."
Millions of Americans, and among them, 19,000 Delawareans, have their own problems, many left jobless by the pandemic that's led to the shuttering of businesses and stay-at home orders across the country.
"I think you're absolutely seeing what is truly the American way, and how I really define the 'Delaware Way,' and that's just humans being humans...and trying to find the best in people, and when you are knocked down getting back up again," said Smith. "When 9/11 happened, I think everyone took great pride and put their American flag outside, and I think, right now, you're seeing a lot of people take pride in just even the the smallest donation going to the right person so that we can help alleviate this curve and get back to what a new normal is going to be."
Smith will pick up donations and deliver it to first responders himself, so Delawareans can stay safe and secure and don't have to disobey any stay-at home orders. If you have something to donate, email him at michael.f.smith@delaware.gov.
"Always in dark times, you see good things that happen, and people that are going to step up and help, and I've been blown away by people's ability to adapt to all of this in innovative and creative ways that they can help in their daily lives," said Smith. "There's a lot of people hurting right now, and the fact that people are still willing to give a little in their times of hurt, that means more than anything."