State Rep. Mike Smith wants to make it easier for certain businesses to call Delaware home.
"The number one need businesses tell us about when it comes to economic development initiatives are always, how fast can they get up and get started on their business," said Smith (R-Pike Creek). "Time is money, and so every day that they can't get up and started would make our state less attractive."
Smith plans to file what he's calling the Bring Jobs to Delaware Act, to address what he believes are unnecessary delays for large economic development projects which increases costs and ultimately leads to job availability reduction.
His bill would require all three of Delaware's counties to expedite the review process for for proposed development projects which would create a new 75,000 sq. ft. facility and a minimum of 60 full-time, permanent jobs.
"If you look over the Mid-Atlantic region, we're not only competing with the whole region, but we're competing with our borders," said Smith (R-Pike Creek). "We have so many neighboring states, and so, when you look at infrastructure and other capabilities, you have to be more competitive. This is just going to be one tool in the tool belt."
The legislation would only apply fast-tracking--described as a review needing to be completed within six months of a land use plan being submitted--to properties zoned for office, business park, manufacturing, or industrial use, and not for residential or commercial retail space.
"The state needs to do a better job at fast-tracking projects--and this is no criticism the county. This is more of an effort to partner with the counties in order to get on the same page and get things done faster," he said. "I've been saying since I was elected: Delaware needs to figure out what it wants to be again when it grows up, after losing our car manufacturing and a lot of our corporate jobs, and so this is one effort in order to do that. And I would expect bipartisanship in order to get that done."
The legislation does not mean there would be any corner cutting, Smith said, and would only require county and state officials to commit to a thorough review of qualifying proposals on a "workable timeline." It would also be contingent on counties having received all necessary permits and approvals from non-county agencies. It does no apply to municipalities.
Delaware ranked 42nd overall in a WalletHub survey published to U.S. News and World Report, placing it in the Top 10 of "Worst States to Start a Business," the representative pointed out.
"All that we're looking to do is use what Delaware does best, Smith said. "And that's being able to get the right people in a room, make the decisions, and get it done."