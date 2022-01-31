A state representative is looking to make sure those caught faking their way through the pandemic face punishment
HB302, introduced by Rep. Paul Baumbach (D-Newark), would officially make falsification of a vaccine card forgery--a Class G felony--at the state level, making it punishable by up to two years in prison.
"HB302 makes clear that under Delaware law, it is illegal to falsify a vaccination record," Baumbach told WDEL. "It joins other states which are doing the same thing, if they haven't already done the same thing, and during this pandemic, we've seen there's an increasing number of people who are trying to do this. So it's, I think, an important education effort to remind people that it is illegal to falsify vaccination records."
It applies to all forms of vaccination proof, from a physical card to a form printed out, to an electronic version of the document. Any altered vaccination card could result in criminal prosecution.
He said people are free to leave the house, but those who wish to attend an event at a venue requiring proof of vaccination simply are not allowed to lie their way in and infringe upon the rights of those who both put the rule in place, and those looking to, as safely as possible, attend some sort of gathering.
"You, as a member of society, have to follow the rules of whoever's property you're on," Baumbach said. "Just like if someone comes into your house, they have to follow your rules. When you go into a restaurant, you go into a public place, there are rules to follow. If you don't want to follow the rules, you don't go in."
While he suspects this might lead to more people calling authorities when they encounter fake vaccination cards, he's more hopeful this legislation will lead to people deciding it's not worth the risk--or, more preferably, to actually get the vaccine.
"I think there's two different potential outcomes. One is indeed there can be reports...I think that if people see evidence of forgery of vaccination records, that that is something they can end up reporting to law enforcement," he said. "But I think, equally important, by raising attention to this issue, raising awareness of this issue, those who might be tempted to fake it and say, 'Oh, you know, it's not that important.' They read your article and say, 'Two years in prison, it's not worth doing, so maybe I just won't go to a football game. Or maybe I'll go and get the vaccination before I go to football games.' And I think that outcome is extremely desirable. I hope that's the case--either cut down forgeries, and increase vaccinations."
While there's a federal mandate against falsifying vaccination cards, Baumbach hopes this legislation would act as a backfill for smaller incidents which wouldn't necessarily draw attention from federal law enforcement.
"This, to me, is a sort of a continuum. We use the phrase 'adding one tool to the toolbox,'" he said. "If somebody is taking one card and going to a football game, it probably doesn't rise to the level of being of interest to a US prosecutor, so it probably wouldn't be charged at the federal level, and that's why we want to have the state law. If someone is a mill in creating fake vaccination records, then probably the feds will get involved there. This enables us to scale the charge and the reactions based on actions. I think this helps fill out the level of choices that law enforcement can take depending on the level of forgery involved."