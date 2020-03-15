Delaware's seventh coronavirus case, who has ties to the University of Delaware, is also a member of Senator Tom Carper's staff, a spokeswoman for the senator confirmed Sunday night.
The woman, under the age of 30, is not severely ill and is in isolation at home, according to the Delaware public health officials.
"This individual has not traveled to Washington, D.C. recently and has had no contact with Senator Carper or other members of Congress since exhibiting symptoms," a spokeswoman said.
However, the woman did come in contact with other Carper staffers, who are now self-isolating at home for 14 days, under recommendations from the Delaware Division of Public Health.
"If any of those staff members start showing symptoms of COVID-19, they will be tested as well," a spokeswoman said in a release.
The senator's offices in both Delaware and DC will be closed to the public with all staff working remotely until further notice to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
“My top priority is making sure that folks are safe and healthy, and that includes members of my staff and the constituents we interact with every day. We have consulted with experts and medical professionals, and we are taking all the proper precautions at this time to ensure people stay safe," Carper said. "I have spoken with this individual since the test results came back. The individual’s spirits are high, and I will continue to check in. In times like this especially, we have a responsibility to not just look out for ourselves, but to really care for our neighbors and even strangers because we’re all in this together.”
While the woman has ties to the University of Delaware, like the state's other six cases of coronavirus, the source of her exposure remains under investigation, the DPH said.