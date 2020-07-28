Governor John Carney said Tuesday schools won't reopen if there's a chance it's going to do more harm than good--though conditions on the ground currently look optimistic for a hybrid mix of in-person and remote instruction.
"We're going to talk about the criteria for reopening schools and doing it safely and doing it in a way that is responsive to the concerns of teachers and staff and parents," he said. "We're not going to open schools, the districts in our state won't do it if they can't do it safely. We believe at least the conditions on the ground today are adequate to reopen schools in a mixed, hybrid kind of fashion."
Infection rates of novel coronavirus COVID-19 are acceptable, but still have room for improvement, the governor said. At an adjusted 4.1% positive rate, Delaware is under the World Health Organization's target, but Carney said he'd like to see that number dip below 3%.
"This is a good place to be, but not where we want to be," he said. "We're in this middle-ground between being really good and then really bad...We're at 94.6, almost 95 new cases per day. But we want to be below that as we move into the reopening of schools."
Delaware has three primary scenarios it's considering. If things seem well under control, the "green" scenario outlines a full reopening of schools.
A "yellow" scenario--which Carney said is where Delaware currently stands--would introduce in-person and remote learning together while a "red" scenario would restrict all learning to remote instruction.
Officials will look at three data sets to determine in which phase schools should be placed. New cases per 100,000 residents, new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, and percent positive rates will all be used to determine whether schools can continue to safely remain open. Any two metrics falling into a single category will determine under which phase schools reopen, with tie-breakers for a single metric in each colored phase going to the "yellow" designation.
Carney broke down data that showed Delaware had, at times during the pandemic, already achieved metrics which would allow for a "green" phase designation, but rebounding spread of COVID due to what he called a lax approach to mask-wearing and social distancing pushed things, currently, back in to the "yellow" phase.
"Over the last, really, month-and-a-half, we've been solidly in the yellow criteria," Carney said. "We will make a determination based on these criteria a week from now...to evaluate whether we're recommending reopening in red, yellow, or green. Clearly all the data suggests that we are in yellow right now. We've been in yellow for some time and, if I had to predict, we'd be in yellow a week from now, but we will make that judgment then."
Dr. Rick Hong, state Medical Director for the Division of Public Health, said understanding the communal differences between districts will be an integral part of making decisions for each school.
"This, hopefully, serves to be a guide for schools to make the best determination for what the best route is for their individual situations," he said. "We do understand that each school is different. There are different planning efforts going on. There are different operational challenges as well, too. So we are providing this guidance to [schools] so they can make that decision. Hopefully the criteria listed are outlined in an easy-to-see format, and also allows for flexibility, as well as transparency. We want to make sure everyone understands how we are coming up with our recommendations."
Part of officials planning for the coming school year included the eventuality that there would be a positive case, at some point, among students or staff, and moving forward from there.
"The most important point I would like to mention is that we all should approach this as if we are going to get a positive case in schools," said Hong. "I think, given the situation right now, for us to assume that no school will have any cases is not necessarily a realistic approach. We want to make sure we are planning appropriately and our response is effective."
As long as social distancing and mask requirements are followed, Hong said even positive cases would have minimal impact on decisions to keep schools open. However, neglect for those rules could lead to closures. Each school will have a person operating as point of contact for public health officials to determine next steps. He said a positive COVID-19 case among a student or staffer doesn't necessarily mean a school building will shut down.
"Adherence to use of face coverings and social distancing will be vital, and if compliance is there, there's a lot less likelihood that anyone would need to be quarantined and that a school or a certain classroom will have to be closed down."
For instance, Hong outlined a possible scenario wherein a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19, but had consistently worn a mask or face covering and was not closer than six feet to students or other staff for more than 15 consecutive minutes would not lead to a recommendation that any individual be quarantined, because social distancing and face covering requirements were followed. However, a student sitting at a desk, not wearing a mask, and within six feet of another student would lead to the quarantining of adjacent students.
"We would encourage you to help by wearing a face mask and practice social distancing and help us enable children to go back to school for in-person instruction," Carney said.