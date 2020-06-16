"First of all, I believe the governor has overstepped his authority. But also, he's failed to address other pressing needs in the state and I believe that four more years under his leadership will not bring about any improvements we need: public safety or business growth or education and, mostly. in the protection of life and liberty."
Senator Bryant Richardson believes incumbent John Carney's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic created more harm than good, and it was one of the most recent driving factors he pointed to as reasoning for his decision to challenge Carney for the position of governor.
Richardson said the governor should have included the legislature in his decision-making during his State of Emergency declaration and ensuing modifications, instead of shouldering every decision himself.
"He's excluded the 62 members of the legislature from even being a part of the process to determine what course of action we should take during this pandemic," he said. "That's part of it, but I also didn't see the state moving ahead. I think we're still very low in education and also in being able to attract businesses...some of the actions that he's taken during this pandemic have really hurt the industries that we do have."
Pointing to the tourism industry and agriculture industry as two areas that have been seriously damaged by Carney's pandemic decisions--in particular, alleging a friend had to destroy 50,000 chickens which couldn't make it to market--Richardson said Delawareans should've been given more leeway.
"I think that the people of Delaware needed to be educated about what the risks are," Richardson said. "We are mature citizens, let us make the decisions as far as what kind of precautions we'll take for ourselves and our families."
He also disagrees with the decision to institute contact tracing, believing it to be a violation of privacy.
"I think it just digs too deeply into our personal lives," Richardson said. "This is just one step closer to the government knowing everything about you, that they really don't need to know. We're protected under the Bill of Rights from intrusion of the government. And, to start eroding those rights, I think it's just the wrong way to go."
In the realm of education, Richardson wants to introduce a voucher program in Delaware, because he feels residents was more control over where children receive their schooling.
"I think there's a lot of parents and students that would like to be able to have an influence over where they're educated and how they're educated," he said. "One size doesn't fit all...I don't think we do enough to prepare children for the risks and give them the knowledge they need in regards to the risk of taking a path towards using drugs. Under this recipe, I introduced a resolution to form a task force called the Delaware Youth Drug Prevention Curriculum Task Force...It's successful. I think we should have it in all the schools."
The state needs a new direction, as the same old choices haven't led to much improvement, he said, and believes Delaware has untapped opportunity and potential going to waste under the leadership of the Democrat party.
"I think the last seven elections, we've elected a Democratic governor," Richardson said. "And I really don't see our state doing anything different...It's status quo. We'll just modify things a little bit here and a little bit there, but we need radical change in order to improve Delaware's status in the nation."
That lack of progress is an affront to Richardson, who has a plan to help those who need it, he said.
"We're not moving forward," Richardson said. "I think people like to see progress, like to see how, especially--let's just take, for example, in the Wilmington area. The democrats have been in control for decades and conditions there have not improved. I have a plan for the moms and the grandmoms in the Wilmington area to help them, to provide for them what they've been wanting for a long time, and one of those is educational choice."
Richardson, who took part in some of the earlier "Reopen Delaware" rallies as the pandemic shutdown stretched beyond several weeks, said, when asked if he supported the Black Lives Matter movement, that he thought it was something of which all citizens could be proud, to an extent.
"I have a son that lives in DC, and he marched in the protest and I marched in a peaceful protest in Seaford a few Sundays ago," he said. "I think that the protests, as long as they don't turn violent, are something that we should take a lot of pride in, in America. We can go out on the streets and we can protest when the government overstepped its authority. And we don't have to worry about being harmed by the people in authority. We do have to make sure that we are not being harmed by the protesters if they turned violent."
Richardson wants to lead Delaware because it has some of the best people, and they deserve the best leadership.
"We have some great people here," he said. "I think people really want some basic things in life. They want to be loved, they want to live in a safe environment, and they want to feel appreciated...I want to improve the safety in the city of Wilmington because, when you have safer streets, businesses and jobs will return. And I think that that has to be a major focus of anybody who's in the office of the governor."
---
This is an entry into WDEL's ongoing effort to profile political candidates running for office during this election cycle.