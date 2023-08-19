The State of Delaware has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a network of electric vehicle charging stations through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Delaware will receive $17.5 million over five years through NEVI.
The state's plan is to locate EV charging stations along the corridors of Routes 1, 13, and 113, along with I-95.
The stations are to be no more than one mile off the highway, with a maximum distance of fifty miles between each.
According to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) there are 10,000 electric vehicles registered in Delaware.
Proposals are due by 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023.