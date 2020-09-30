"What we realize is these individuals outperform most anybody out there, but they have to be positioned for success," said The Precisionists CEO Ernie Dianastasis. "That's what we do. We will work together with our customers to position them for success, and get them ready for the workplace."
The Precisionists are an IT and business administrative services company that provides large businesses with workforce supplementation for a variety of projects, but the highlight of the company, Dianastasis said on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, on DelAWARE with Peter MacArthur, is their workforce.
"We have made a commitment and employ a large percentage of our workforce who are individuals with developmental disabilities like autism," he said. "And these folks, we prepare them and they do fantastic work."
A new partnership with the Delaware Department of Finance's Division of Revenue has sent a handful of workers to the state government as part of a pilot program.
"We actually have four people with disabilities from Precisionists, and then a manager, who currently are working on processing tax returns," said division Director Jennifer Hudson. "[The Precisionists] look for things where there's a repeatable process, and obviously, every tax return--while it has different information and the taxpayers are completely differently--the underlying concepts are the same and so it's very repeatable process. And we want there to be accuracy and consistency and how everything is done. This allows us to utilize the precision of personnel to effectively process tax returns."
Two of the employees are processing business license applications, renewals, and other related returns, while another pair is processing personal income tax returns. Dianastasis said this type of task is perfect for his employees, who excel at this specific type of work.
"These individuals historically have been at 75 to 80% underemployed--underemployed meaning they're not doing activities that even come close to tapping into their talents--or that they're only working part time or are unemployed," he said. "We go through a whole process to get them ready for work, including a three- to four-week assessment and workforce preparation, as well as giving them technical skills [while] working with great organizations like the Division of Revenue, who are very willing to work with us on this."
The state hopes this program not only remains intact, but expands, as the work the division can offer will continue year-round.
"The idea was not to make this be a part-time thing, but to create a program that allowed them to be employed throughout the year, and then on an ongoing basis," Hudson said. "We receive over 600,000 personal income tax-related returns a year. Our staff is actually pretty small, we only have somewhere between 12 and 15 people who process all those returns. The Precisionists have allowed us to supplement that group, and they'll help us with processing throughout the year as we receive returns all year long."
The program leads to more personal accomplishments for the employees from The Precisionists, and gives them the drive to start attaining additional goals.
"Not only are they doing meaningful work, and helping Jennifer and her team with the important work that they're providing for the citizens of Delaware, but...they're now have a career," Dianastasis said. "Only 25% of people on the autism spectrum drive. They begin wanting to go and get their driver's license, they begin to go out and get their first apartment and get out of their parents basement. Confidence has a huge impact on people whether you're neurotypical or neurodiverse. And we're seeing, just, wonderful outcomes through this program. It's wonderful, good stuff."