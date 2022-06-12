We're now in the middle of what's considered "tick season," but the little bloodsuckers are actually active all year, and Delaware's tick biologist has some tips to help keep you off their menu.
You can likely avoid being bitten by taking simple precautions before you leave home, said Doctor Ashley Kennedy.
"I recommend (wearing) light colors that make it easy to spot a tick that gets on you, (and) I try and wear long pants--I know that's hard in the summer, but you're really best protected if you tuck your pants into your socks--and then I also tuck my shirt into my pants. Basically, the goal here is to make it hard for the tick to find your skin," said Kennedy.
If a tick does latch onto you, Kennedy said its best to grab it close to your skin with a pair of tweezers and gently pull it straight out, so you don't leave any part of the tick in you--then wash the bite area with soap and water or rubbing alcohol.
Kennedy added although Delaware has one of the the highest Lyme Disease rates in the US, the disease is actually relatively uncommon here, because the tick that spreads it is somewhat scarce.
"And I say relatively 'cause Delaware IS one of the top states for Lyme Disease, but most of the ticks that we have here are NOT deer ticks, so most people who are bitten by a tick in Delaware won't be at risk for Lyme Disease," said Kennedy.
Some species of ticks are active year-round. so there's really no specific "tick season."
\You can learn more at de.gov/ticks.