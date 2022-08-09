With statewide school assessment tests now in their third year of COVID influenced scores, the Delaware Department of Education (DOE) said it will use the current year's results as a baseline going forward.
Test scores for the 2021-2022 school year show slight improvement over last year's numbers for elementary school students, but at the high school level there were declines.
"Providing educational opportunities this summer has been a priority because we know students are continuing to recover from pandemic-related unfinished learning," said Secretary of Education Mark Holodick in a prepared release.
In English language arts, 42 percent of students in grades 3-8 scored at or above their grade’s proficiency level. In mathematics, 30 percent of students in grades 3-8 scored at or above their grade’s proficiency level.
Those numbers are slightly higher than last year but DOE said making a direct comparison is not appropriate because of lower participation rates in 2020-21 due to COVID-19.
SAT numbers, generally administered for students' 11th grade year, showed 47 percent of students scored proficient or higher in the reading test, 24 percent in math, and 38 percent on the essay portion. In 2022, Delaware moved from a paper and pencil exam to an online assessment.
Delaware tests in grades 5, 8 and high school biology for science aptitude. The 2021-22 scores show 21 percent of fifth graders, 17 percent of eighth graders, and 26 percent of high school biology students scoring proficient or higher.
Social studies is assessed in grades 4, 7 and 11. 32 percent of fourth graders, 29 percent of seventh graders, and 24 percent of 11th graders scored at or above the proficient level.
"Recovery doesn’t happen overnight, and our educators are committed to continuing to meet students where they are to provide them the supports and learning time they need to succeed.
"Federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds (ESSER II and ESSER III) will allow for our schools and districts to use targeted interventions and institute system changes that address the needs of all students, especially those kids who need it most."