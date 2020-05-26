A Delaware State trooper was among the injured in a head-on collision Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from Clayton and Citizens Hose of Smyrna were called to 1800 block of Millington Road west of Blackiston at 7 a.m. on May 26, 2020, for the crash with a report of entrapment.
According to the Clayton Fire Company Facebook page, rescue crews were able to extricate the pinned driver in about five minutes upon their arrival.
Both the trooper and a 36-year old Dover man were taken to Bayhealth Hospital with minor injuries.
Delaware State Police said two of their units, one marked and one unmarked, were westbound responding to a house for a reported domestic complaint.
The first DSP marked unit turned left into a driveway and police say that caused an eastbound SUV to swerve into the oncoming lane where it hit the second DSP cruiser.
Investigators say foggy conditions existed at the time of the wreck.
The road was closed for three hours while the crash was investigated.