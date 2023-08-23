A Delaware State Police trooper has been suspended as an investigation continues into an alleged assault that left a teenager who was being detained injured.
State Police said Wednesday that the agency became aware of the incident through an internal body-worn camera review on Tuesday. DSP also said it was aware of a social media post concerning the alleged assault.
The investigation was initiated in conjunction with the Department of Justice and the Office of Professional Responsibility.
"Additionally, we are also investigating whether or not there was any failure to intervene by other DSP personnel who were present at the time of the incident. We assure you that a comprehensive investigation is underway and we are examining all available evidence," Delaware State Police said in a social media post Wednesday. "At our core, the Delaware State Police values our community's trust and we will provide additional details as we are able."