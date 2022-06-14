The crash happened on I-95 southbound prior to the Route 273 interchange around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, as an intense thundershower moved across the area.
The wreck involved a dump truck and another vehicle which became pinned against the left side jersey barrier.
Christiana firefighters and New Castle County paramedics worked to free and treat the trapped victim.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to conduct an extended investigation, and crews from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources (DNREC) responded for a diesel fuel spill.
Three lanes of traffic were closed for three-and-a-half hours during the investigation and cleanup.