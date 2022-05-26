Delaware State Police are asking for the public's assistance in tracking down 45-year old Jaron Jones of Dover.
Troopers said Jones is wanted in connection with a shooting late Tuesday night, May 24, 2022, on Congress Place in Dover.
Police said Jones was in an argument with a neighbor and allegedly shot him.
The 45-year old victim from Clayton was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in serious but stable condition.
Jones fled the scene. Police say he is driving a black Buick Enclave SUV.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabout is asked to contact Detective T. Ford of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-698-8569 or by calling 9-1-1.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.