Following a delay and ultimate change of venue from the New Castle County court system, a reindictment, and another jury selection, the Delaware Department of Justice finally managed to get their case against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness underway Tuesday.
Following defense attorney Steven Wood's argument on what should have been the opening day in the court system of Delaware's northern county that any alleged crimes would've taken place in the defendant's Dover office, and presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr.'s warning to state prosecutors that if they hadn't proven crimes were committed in New Castle County, they risked acquittal on location alone, the case was withdrawn and refiled.
For the state's first trial against a sitting elected official, prosecutor Mark Denney of the Attorney General's Office on June 14, 2022, provided opening arguments to a brand new Kent County jury made up of, including alternates, six white men, four black men, five white women, and two black women.
Denney explained to the jury the five charges against McGuiness, including the felonies of theft over $1,500 and act of intimidation, and the misdemeanors of conflict of interest, structuring, and official misconduct. He claimed McGuiness ran the state Office of the Auditor of Accounts as if it were "a family business."
"The public official designated to ensure others follow the state's fiscal rules was the one indeed breaking those rules," Denney told them. "[McGuiness] used public office to commit crimes, and abused public office to commit those crimes to benefit herself, her family."
He provided jurors with a sweeping overview of some of the charges and how McGuiness allegedly committed those crimes, all while scrolling through a digital presentation that included a number of official documents, documents Denney said would "transcend" those issues of faulty memory from any witness and prove guilt.
Wood called into question much of the veracity of many of those documents, claiming the state and, in particular, investigator Frank Robinson knowingly made false statements on both search warrant affidavits signed by a judge and to the Kent County Grand Jury who indicted McGuiness.
"The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. The state and its witnesses are not the 'truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.' Kathy McGuiness is not guilty. She is here," Wood said. "The state investigation has been biased against her from beginning. Evidence will show you and investigation began with an outcome already in mind."
One of the state's arguments is that McGuiness used her position to force out some casual, seasonal employees in order to hire her daughter and daughter's friend into positions where they would do little to earn their compensation, including while there were away at college, all while utilizing access to a state vehicle. Wood used documentation, including a warning he was going to bore jurors "to death" with emails from McGuiness's daughter, showing all of the previous employees left their positions of their own accord, McGuiness's daughter was only paid while working, with payments rarely being made while she was at school, and access to the vehicle was a constant no matter who was in the position, and often so McGuiness could be driven to the office.
He also painted the state's attempt to paint McGuiness's actions as theft because she had access to her daughter's bank account as laughable.
"There is zero evidence she was giving any of her $17.50-an-hour job's wages to her mother," Wood said.
The state would also fail to show the state auditor at any point gained from her teenage daughter's $17.50-an-hour job simply because she, as a mother, oversaw her daughter's bank account and financials, Wood said.
An argument made previously, back in the original county where prosecutors filed the case, the very idea of a structuring charge was once again challenged. Prosecutors argued McGuiness engaged Christie Gross and her organization My Campaign Group, to conduct business for them while intentionally paying the organization in a way that hid the contract from public bidding or oversight scrutiny.
"These payments weren't secret. They were not hidden," Wood said.
In addition to a contract initially slated for a $45,000 allocation going slightly over budget, something that happens all the time, Wood argued anyone relying on the state's Budgeting and Accounting Manual would see her actions don't even meet the criteria for a violation.
The state's argument that McGuiness was committing witness intimidation in part relies on the sheer volume of he defendant's requests to monitor employee emails. They show in a time period where the Office of the Governor made two such requests, and the Office of the Attorney General made four, McGuiness made more than 40 requests. Wood argued it didn't matter how many requests McGuiness made, she had no idea she was under investigation and therefore could not have been conducting any behavior willfully and knowingly seeking to intimidate potential witnesses.
Much of the groundwork was laid for what jurors would hear in the days ahead but, to the point, the prosecution argues no one, not even a sitting politician, is above the law, while the defense argues the case against McGuiness is politically motivated and largely based on falsehoods and bias.
"She's not charged with being a bad auditor, that's not a crime. She's not charged with being a bad boss, that's not a crime. She's not even charged with being a mean boss--we've all had them--that's not a crime," Wood said. "And she's not charged with being a politician, and I know what you're thinking, sometimes we wish that was a crime, but you [can't hold it against her.]"