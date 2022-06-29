The 10th day of the trial against Auditor Kathy McGuiness--the second where the defense was spending time in the driver's seat--saw them call four witnesses before the defense rested prior to the midday break.
The day's events included a virtual appearance full of barking and a recall of one of the state's primary witnesses just to try and further paint him a liar.
Defense attorney Dean Elwell walked former Auditor's Office casual seasonal employee Kyra Marshall, a close friend of Elizabeth Saylar McGuiness--the Auditor's daughter--through her job responsibilities over the summer of 2021, including the 120 hours she would've worked over 10 days during the Delaware State Fair.
A year after much of the events in question, prosecutor Mark Denney showed through a line of questioning the Department of Justice didn't bother talking with Marshall because she wasn't an employee at the time some of the alleged crimes McGuiness is accused of committing would have been taking place. Elwell pointed out her assigned tasks, expectations, and pay were exactly the same and the younger McGuiness.
By Zoom, defense attorney Chelsea Botsch interview Lydia August, a former Auditor's Office casual seasonal whose departure had been displayed by the prosecution as a pushing out to make room form McGuiness's daughter, but who said the main reason she left was due to her boyfriend getting into med school in Florida, from where she was joining proceedings.
The manner and specifics of August's departure--which she testified was on May 18, 2020, when then-Chief of Staff Thomas Van Horn informed her it was, a few weeks before her desired end date of June 1--were at the center of controversy during the trial. Former staffer Dawn Haw-Young testified she'd been instructed to craft a letter firing August, which was displayed for the jury and showed a date of May 5th. But August said she never received that letter, though Denney had her stress Van Horn let her go before she would have wanted, though presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. didn't seem to think was of great significance.
During a recorded phone call first played for the jury Wednesday, August could be hear telling DOJ Chief Special Investigator Frank Robinson she loved working there and left on good terms. She also told Denney she and McGuiness remained close even now.
Her appearance by far provided the most levity during the trial, as testifying from home presented the occasional bark from what August said was a new puppy. Carpenter interjected that those were the dog's objections.
Botsch also talked to Tracey Mitchell-Rogers, who was subpoenaed by the defense and was a former Auditor's Office employee, who worked there starting in September 2020. She's currently a tax manager with the Department of Labor. Mitchell-Rogers worked under Shequanna Cousin, but on her first day, Cousin wasn't there, having gone on vacation and deciding not to return to the office while out. There was no one there to train her, Mitchell-Rogers testified. She said she had to "reverse engineer" a lot of the things she needed to do and learned as she went, but figured most of it out on her own.
One thing she had to work her way through was submitting an invoice, which at first was rejected, from an important vendor--Christie Gross of My Campaign Group and Innovate Consulting. Mitchell-Rogers didn't have First State Financials training to take the appropriate steps to pay Gross. A purchase card--or p-card--payment was made to ensure Gross was paid and services would continue.
On trial for official misconduct, conflict of interest, structuring, felony theft, and felony act of intimidation, McGuiness is accused of using her position to the benefit of her daughter and friends. She's also accused of awarding no-bid contracts to an alleged known associate at just under the threshold where they would need to be put out to bid, going over that amount, then fracturing payments to keep them under the reporting limit to avoid scrutiny.
The defense presents that it happened once, accidentally, because the Auditor's Office was behind on payment to a known and important contractor, and argue it only happened at all because the woman in a position to make the appropriate payment--Cousin--stopped showing up for work after leaving for a vacation.
The defense had a brief revisit with Robinson to ask him if it was true they'd been contacting people throughout state government--something he could be heard telling August during their phone call. Defense attorney Steven Wood tried to paint this as a falsehood, or lie, but Robinson defended it as an investigative technique, and Carpenter told Wood it wasn't fair to try and paint him as a liar for using the technique in the course of doing his job as an investigator.
The defense resting Wednesday means the closing arguments and jury instruction will occur Thursday. Carpenter has limited closing arguments to 1.5 hours each. Carpenter explained to McGuiness she had every right to testify even against the advice of her counsel, but she responded she was confident her team had pled her case appropriately and she didn't feel the need to testify.