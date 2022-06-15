On Wednesday, the start of day two of the Delaware Department of Justice's trial against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness was delayed, at least for the seated jury, as the defense and prosecutors argued over whether documentation showing the number of times the auditor made requests to monitor subordinates' emails.
McGuiness is the first statewide official to be indicted and stand trial while in office in Delaware, and Attorney General Kathy Jennings has charged her with felony theft, structuring, conflict of interest, and the two relevant charges here, official misconduct and act of intimidation.
Defense Attorney Steven Wood argued Prosecutor Mark Denney's inclusion of witnesses and documentation who and which would detail the number of times McGuiness made requests to monitor her employees' digital communications would be "quite problematic" if the judge ultimately decided to dismiss it and have the jury ignore it later. Wood argues McGuiness had no idea she was under investigation at the time she made the requests, and therefore could not be an act intended to intimidate anyone.
"Every single e-record request...was made before she had knowledge she was under investigation or knew who any witnesses would be against her. There is zero evidence I have ever seen that the defendant was aware she was under investigation at the time these e-records requests were made," Wood said. "It might show she ran the auditor's office with an iron fist, or there was something creepy about her behavior, but none of it has relevance to what brings us here today."
Denney argued the evidence displayed a consciousness of guilt and was absolutely not within the boundaries of the normal conduct of a state official. Presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. agreed that the state was at the very least allowed to make their assertion and argue their case with the understanding prosecutors are not in the habit of, in good faith, making unprovable claims.
Following this exchange, there were further delays as the device used to digitally display documentation to the courtroom and jury, colloquially referred to as the ELMO, was once again not operating the way it was intended. The jury wasn't actually seated until just about 10:40 a.m.
The first real topic addressed before the jury was that very e-record documentation Wood sought to bar, with DTI Team Director Jonathan Purdy guiding Mark Denny through paperwork showing just how often McGuiness had been making requests to see email records for her subordinates. Records show McGuiness made 42 requests to view employee emails, while the Governor's Office and the Delaware Department of Justice made two and four requests, respectively, over that same period.
Solely cherry-picking those two departments to compare against, Wood argued, was unfair and painted an image of McGuiness's actions that would easily be perceived, he said. Additionally, since the DOJ made the request to DTI for those rundowns, they could tailor the reports to appear as biased as they wanted, he argued. Looking at report rundowns that showed how many requests those three aforementioned offices made, Wood noted the lack of agencies like the Department of Education, Department of Correction, Department of Agriculture, Delaware State Police, DelDOT, or DSCYF.
"Is there any information about whether or not the Department of Health and Social Services made an e-records request on that report," he asked. "Nobody asked about DNREC?"
However, Denney followed up with testimony from James Herron, another witness from DTI employed as a Telecom Technologist. Showing a number of reports and requests made for his email tracking services filed by McGuiness. He walked the jury through Denney's presentation of documents showing McGuiness sometimes wanted to see an employee's email activity for six months to a year, sometimes months--or years--into the future.
Documentation showed McGuiness made one request for an employee's email activity between January 1, 2019, and January 1, 2024, which, as the prosecution noted, is a date which hasn't occurred yet. Another document showed McGuiness had made a request where she wanted to see exchanges between three specific Auditor's Office employees and Patricia Davis, who is not an employee with the office of the Auditor of Accounts, but with the Delaware Department of Justice.
The jury was dismissed after Herron's testimony, and Wood attempted to have all of his testimony tossed, but Carpenter denied the request. A brief recess was taken around 12:25 p.m.