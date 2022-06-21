The first-ever trial of a sitting statewide Delaware official kicked off its second week of proceedings Tuesday, with prosecutors continuing their case against Auditor Kathy McGuiness, accused of abusing her position to the financial benefit of friends and family, and threatening potential whistleblowers.
McGuiness is facing charges of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring, and the felonies theft over $1,500 and act of intimidation. Her defense argues she may have been a mean boss who ruled the office with an iron fist, but none of that's illegal, and the only thing she's guilty of is some mistaken purchase orders.
The day launched with defense attorney Steven Wood successfully arguing some upcoming witnesses, one of whom was a former auditor, be dismissed on the grounds their testimony would not relevantly apply to any charge against McGuiness.
"It's obvious to me the purpose of calling these witnesses is to portray Kathy McGuiness as a bad person, and hope the jury convicts her for those reasons," he argued.
Presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. agreed with Wood's assessment that the defense had no way this particular witness would have been testifying based on the indictment, and that the testimony would be tenuously applied to the case.
A second motion from Wood was granted in part. State's witness Dan Hamilton was set to testify about his experience in the auditor's office and, specifically, about an "investigation" he conducted on his own about McGuiness's alleged abuse of employee recognition funds. Wood classified it as the state's "attempt to throw dirt as Ms. McGuiness."
Carpenter granted the motion in part, barring any testimony about Hamilton's self-conducted investigation. A motion to dismiss a third witness, Melissa Schenck, was denied. She would become the first witness to take the stand Tuesday.
Those motions meant the jury wasn't seated until 10:05 a.m. on June 21, 2022. Carpenter warned counsel unless their motions and arguments were directly related to witnesses or facts presently at hand, he was not going to tolerate wasting the time of civilians sitting for their civic duty.
Schenck, currently an Auditor III with the Auditor's Office, started working there in November 2016 under then-Auditor Thomas Wagner and testified about her time with the organization. Testimony specifically swirled around Schenck's request to work from home during a second wave of COVID, a request supported by a doctor's note, but a request that was ultimately denied in part.
Because then-Chief of Staff Alaina Sewell saw Schenck at a going-away lunch for another employee where she was masked except for while eating, Schenck testified to prosecutor Maria Knoll her request to work from home was modified further and she was required to spend even more time a the office as Sewell said she'd demonstrated a comfort being around others.
She also testified that McGuiness required approving all emails being sent to a destination out of office.
The second witness was Hamilton, who detailed receiving a letter of reprimand after organizing the aforementioned lunch for a departing employee. During that luncheon, Hamilton said he discussed McGuiness's appearance before the Joint Finance Committee and the upcoming trial. He said he was also reprimanded for commenting that, the day of the JFC hearing, Sewell had been wearing a skirt which he didn't think was appropriate and if "a gust of wind came along it would show her stuff," a comment he said he made to three other men while they utilized the ping pong table in the break room.
Previously, he testified, they'd been encouraged as an office each year to watch the JFC hearing, even receiving emails encouraging stating as such from upper management, but this past year, when McGuiness, Sen. Trey Paradee, and other members of the committee had multiple contentious exchanges, he said they were told to request permission to watch the hearings as it was interrupting the work day.
On cross-examination, Wood pointed out Hamilton works in an office where he is overseen by four women in leadership roles and told the state his comments about a woman's attire could've been described as locker room talk. Hamilton was shown training documentation which would have required him to report his concerns about attire to any of the women above him, where he instead talked about it with three other men in a workplace breakroom.
Hamilton wrapped his testimony by stating apart from his reprimand, he felt he was treated fairly while an employee in McGuiness's office, and did not feel intimidated.