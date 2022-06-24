In an abbreviated seventh day of trial in the state's case against Auditor Kathy McGuiness, prosecutors and the defense had worn down the patience of presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. to a point where he was growling warnings from the bench to both sides.
Following a mid-morning break, with the jury out of the room, defense attorney Steven Wood and prosecutor Mark Denney sparred over whether testimony from former Auditor's Office employee Shequanna Cousin should be permitted to drift to the topic of a lawsuit she filed over pay disparity.
While Wood argued to Carpenter that the testimony paints McGuiness as a racist while his ability to bring to light he believed Thomas Van Horn was ultimately the driving force that led to the lawsuit, and accused the prosecution of not providing them appropriate documentation for their witness, Denney announced he was tired of listening to these continual "soliloquies."
Carpenter erupted.
"The inappropriate comments between counsel is stopping today," he said. "Please, do not personalize what's going on here. It's happening on both sides. That stops today. I've been patient about this. I've been patient for two weeks. My patience is getting very, very thin. This case should have been done two days ago. Now we have a whole nother week...I want it stopped. Today...That's the end of this conversation."
On cross-examination, Wood had Cousin detail her disappearance from work, and the days just prior. On September 16th, 2020, one of the most important emails in the trial was sent from Cousin to McGuiness as an invoice fell behind on payment on September 1st.
She says she emailed McGuiness on direction for completing payments on the invoice, initially submitted for $11,250, which dropped to $6,900 owed when a $4,350 payment was made. That remainder represents a significant portion of the state's evidence that structuring was committed. Cousin asked McGuiness, who was ordering Cousin to pay $4,900 of the remaining overdue amount which had been kicked back from the Division of Accounting for exceeding the purchase order amount, through direct claim. The last bit would make up the purchase card payment the prosecution calls inappropriate.
Cousin also described an angry McGuiness being short with her as McGuiness slammed dollars and coins down on Cousin's desk, asking indignantly, "that's what you wanted, right?" to satisfy the money she owed for using state funds to pay for SiriusXM.
There was also no shortage of witnessed for the day's proceedings. Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent more time during the early portion of the morning with Kelsey Thomas, an Auditor's Office employee who became emotional on the stand the day prior describing an interaction with the defendant.
According to Thomas, McGuiness grew enraged and began yelling at her for calling the Division of Accounting to ask for assistance resoling a charge to their budget for SiriusXM satellite radio. She told Delaware Department of Justice Prosecutor Mark Denney at that point, McGuiness yelled Thomas had no such authority to make such a call, as she doesn't work for them, she works for her.
Despite the truncated day and the earlier start time, the jury was delayed in being seated for about 20 minutes as counsel took a sidebar with the judge to discuss some matters off the record. When they were seated, presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. acknowledged they had lost one of their alternate jurors to COVID-19.
Thomas resumed her testimony looking at those same invoices jurors have seen throughout the trial from Christie Gross's My Campaign Group, confirming some had been marked to code payment through COVID relief funds, and all had McGuiness's initials on them somewhere with "OK to pay" and a date.
For continuing coverage of every development in the State v. Auditor Kathy McGuiness, find WDEL's story collection here.
She also described being prompted to finally reach out to Deputy Attorney General Patricia Davis and subsequently investigator Frank Robinson, when Andrena Burd shared with her a cellphone picture she'd taken of McGuiness's laptop appearing to show Thomas's email bin being monitored in real-time.
On cross-examination, defense attorney Steven Wood tried to display Thomas played at least a minor role in how COVID funding coming to the Auditor's Office was distributed by showing back and forth emails between her, McGuiness, and then-Chief of Staff Thomas Van Horn, but a generally confused Thomas said she couldn't remember some of the context of the conversation taking place in the email chain, and at times was talked down as she tried to provide context to the questions coming from Wood.
Wood guided Thomas, and the jury, to his conclusion that Thomas was eventually reaching out to the Department of Justice, something she attempted to keep hidden from McGuiness, all the while being directly involved in conversations around coding and submitting a variety of office expenses for COVID relief funding reimbursement--including what appeared in emailed direction form Thomas Van Horn significant percentage of administrative staff salaries.
It's in these moments, where Wood strongly forces compliance from a witness on the stand, that he seems to lose some members of the jury at times. One woman in the front row center, in particular, begins to look skyward, sigh, and roll her eyes over her perception of his behavior and treatment of those providing testimony. As Thomas attempted to explain she was doing as directed, Wood denied her contextualization, informing her he wasn't asking her that.
Nevertheless, across the two witnessed, he managed to build narrative where, because of one's absence, the others inexperience, and general inadequate performance from upper-level employees in the Auditor's Office as a whole, McGuiness was put in a tough spot, falling behind on payments to an important client. He constructed a narrative where she was forced to try and make expedited payments however she could in the best interest of the office, her full grasp of the process not entirely confident, and no one else in the office competent enough to complete the task otherwise.
The state also called witness Lisa Elder to the stand--one of four they would manage to burn through on a shortened day--a former administrative auditor within the Auditor's Office, another voice added to the cacophony of those claiming their time in the office was a negative experience under McGuiness.
Elder was the first of the former employees to state on the record she directly asked McGuiness about what many have classified as a strange tradition before meetings where the auditor would have them shout "confidentiality" together. She said, when she asked McGuiness why they exclaimed that motto, and did she means clients, McGuiness allegedly responded, 'No, we don't talk about anything.'"
They finished the day with witness Dawn Haw-Young, and prosecutors had just started digging into her time at the Auditor's Office when the clock struck noon, and Carpenter needed to be elsewhere.
McGuiness is charged with official misconduct, conflict of interest, structuring, felony theft over $1,500, and felony act of intimidation.
Trial will resume Monday for what all involved hope to be the final week of the trial. If all goes smoothly and according to plan, the jury may be handed the case for a possible full day of deliberation before July 4th weekend.