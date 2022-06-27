On Monday, the state launched its eighth day of proceedings at the top of the third week it continued to build its case against Auditor Kathy McGuiness.
Three witnesses testified before a midday break--Dawn Haw-Young, who was continuing testimony that had taken the trial to the end-of-day Friday, June 24, 2022, Matthew Zopler, who only briefly took the stand, and Laura Horsey.
One piece of information gleaned Monday was, during a discussion between defense attorney Steven Wood and presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. over a piece of documentation Wood wanted to use on cross-examination, that the word nepotism was barred from being used in the trial.
In a trial where McGuiness is facing charges that directly stem, in part, from accusations that she forced certain part-time employees out so she could hire her daughter, Elizabeth Saylar McGuiness, and her daughter's best friend, Virginia Bateman, it was an interesting win for the defense to get that term barred.
While the Public Integrity Commission notes nepotism in-and-of-itself is not illegal, its usage would arguably sway jurors opinions about a sitting statewide official's use of her position with its negative connotations, had attorneys been permitted to use it.
Upon resumption of Haw-Young's testimony, prosecutor Nicole Mozee wrapped up her line of questioning about her role in the auditor's preparation of a pharmacy report she called of a "college research paper" quality, and how she would ultimately come to be placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) when Christie Gross alleged she was "an obstacle" to the work the office was trying to accomplish.
"I don't know how I was an obstacle to this product...I didn't have my own agenda for the Auditor's Office. I was excited to work there," she said on the stand. "I wanted to support her strongly."
Haw-Young was reprimanded for allegedly failing to update working weekly meeting documents, making a mistake on a summary sheet--a mistake she said was never detailed for her, either what it was or on what piece of documentation--and for not sharing an email with the Auditor about a specific contract, "but I don't have anything to do with contracts."
After being issued a PIP, something Haw-Young said in her 15 years at the time as a state employee had never seen issued without some kind of track record of verbal attempts to correct any issues first, she sought legal counsel. After taking medical leave to avoid what she classified as continual and ongoing harassment, Haw-Young found a job with DelDOT, at which point she said she learned her email had been monitored while she was working under McGuiness.
The jury also heard from former Administrative Auditor Laura Horsey a current employee with the Department of Education. She spent more than 16 years in the Auditor's Office. Horsey had joined Lisa Elder and Kelsey Thomas in talking with Deputy Attorney General Patty Davis.
Horsey had received a reprimand during her time in the auditor's office. During a meeting between school district officials and the Auditor's Office where a memorandum of understanding was being sought, Horsey described being addressed by one of the officials directly, responding, and then being informed she should not have spoken at the meeting.
An email from Amy Gulli to Horsey said she appeared to be argumentative with McGuiness, that her job had been to listen and not to comment, and that her actions were insubordinate and unacceptable. Horsey argued Gulli's email was abrasive, disrespectful, and dismissive of her tenure.
Horsey and Haw-Young were a couple of the more combative witnesses Wood tangled with, and they regularly stalemated on cross examination as Wood attempted to have them concede to a point he believed was being conveyed in an email, or concede to a portion of what he believed the duties of their respective jobs would have been. He attempted to paint both as "sloppy," bad at their jobs and deserving of the reprimands and feedback provided from their superiors.
The trial broke for lunch just before 1 p.m. and wasn't set to resume until close to 2 p.m. McGuiness, the first sitting statewide official to stand trial, is facing charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest, structuring, theft over $1,500 and act of intimidation. Based on a timeline provided at the end of week two, the prosecution could rest before the end of the day Monday, and the jury could be handed the trial before the weekend.