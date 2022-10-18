Delaware prosecutors plan to seek prison time for State Auditor Kathy McGuiness when she is sentenced Wednesday for two misdemeanor convictions.
The Delaware Attorney General's Office has released a sentencing memo which indicates that prosecutors plan to cite her "lack of remorse" and continuing her criminal conduct by employing and paying her daughter long after the jury's verdict in July.
McGuiness was convicted of conflict of interest, structuring and official misconduct. While she lost a motion for a new trial, the structuring conviction was tossed. McGuiness was acquitted of two felony charges.
Prosecutors also said the case involves the "most serious breach of public trust in recent memory"
The state is seeking one-year in prison suspended after 30 days for the official misconduct charge, and one year suspended for one year for conflict of interest, plus restitution and probation. Total prison time would be 30 days.
McGuiness lost last month's Democratic primary to Lydia York.
To support their case for a tougher sentence, the state made reference to a sentencing memo submitted by McGuiness which refers to a "political hit job" and contending that her career was "tarnished over lies and personal agenda." There is also an exchange noted between McGuiness and Deputy Auditor Tori Parker in which the Deputy Auditor refuses an apparent request from McGuiness that she resign, after apparently being asked to commit to hiring McGuiness as a causal-seasonal employee after she is removed from office.