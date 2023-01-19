Leaders of the House and Senate Republican Caucuses provided their reactions Thursday after hearing Democratic Governor John Carney call for lawmakers to work together - a General Assembly where Democrats outnumber Republicans 26-15 in the House and 15-6 in the Senate.
"There are 62 people, very good leaders representing the State of Delaware. And, I'm looking forward to having a year in which we really are working together because I think we need to hold the Governor to that statement," House Minority Leader Michael Ramone, R-Pike Creek South, Newark area said. "It's easy to say working together when you're there and everybody's looking but when you really do have to work together... I think it's intriguing."
State Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, R-Ocean View, said there was little substance in the Governor's address, and noted that thee was no mention about the growing toll of fentanyl, which continues to result in overdose deaths. Hocker also said the state's cost-per-student and its low test scores compared to many states need a close examination.
"Yes, we're going to pay teachers more, we're going to attract better teachers, but how are we going to make up for the learning loss that occurred during COVID?" State Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown said.
House Minority Whip Lyndon Yearick, R-Camden-Wyoming, also said he would advocate for ways to help students from disadvantaged backgrounds that Carney is concerned about to have more school choice options available to them.