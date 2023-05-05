Delaware's environmental department is launching two new programs to help build back Delaware's portion of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
DNREC officials say the goal of both programs is to improve water quality and create wildlife habitats in the watershed.
Under the Delaware Community Conservation Assistance Program, homeowners could be reimbursed for projects like wetland construction, rain gardens; and tree planting.
The new Forest Buffer Incentive Program provides free tree plantings for qualified landowners, with the thought that wooded areas filter sediment and pollutants from runoff into the watershed.
Dr. Holly Walker, DNREC’s Chesapeake Bay Program Coordinator within the Division of Watershed Stewardship, said both programs are crucial to Delaware meeting water quality and pollution reduction goals in the 64,000-square-mile watershed which spans six states, including the western third of Delaware.
“These practices help reduce stormwater runoff, an important factor when it comes to improving water quality," said Dr. Holly Walker, DNREC’s Chesapeake Bay Program Coordinator within the Division of Watershed Stewardship. "At the same time, participants in the community conservation assistance program also get the benefit of a more beautiful, eco-friendly landscape that will attract songbirds, butterflies and other beneficial insects.”
To find out if you qualify, go to delawarewatersheds.org.