After a year off due to the pandemic, a Delaware institution is ready to set sail on the high seas--or, at least the Delaware River--in May, just in time to provide some outdoor relief for a COVID-weary community as the weather warms up.
"It was a tough year. We took it on the chin, from a revenue standpoint, but we are grateful that we were able to qualify for some of the federal funding, CARES Act funding," said Cathy Parsells executive director of the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation. "And so we are still afloat."
The Kalmar Nyckel--a full-scale replica of the Swedish merchant ship which brought settlers to Wilmington in 1638 where they settled New Sweden in the Delaware Valley along what is now Christina Park on East 7th Street--returns to providing tours on May 1 in small groups, and expects to expand to half-capacity, or about 25 people, by June.
"We typically voyage; we go to Tall Ship festivals, we take Delaware's brand, waive the fly for Delaware, and we go to some other locations around the Northeast," Parsells said. "We were unable to sail anywhere, including Delaware, including Wilmington, until October [last year] as part of our shutting down like everybody else."
The ship's crew, made up of over 200 volunteers providing thousands of children with educational programs each year, is just excited to be back in action, Parsells said.
"It's a very tight...strong community," she said. "I think it left a hole in a lot of people's hearts when they weren't able to continue their participation with the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation. We really had to bring everything to a screeching halt."
Those interested can book a "zone" for an upcoming trip at their site--KalmarNyckel.org--or wait until one of the ship's free appearances along the Wilmington Riverfront on Mother's Day, May 9, or Memorial Day, May 31.
"We are going to be sailing. We are really, really excited to be back on the water," Parcells said. "We also got some great support from our contributors and our friends of the organization, so that helped us as well, but we did need to get back on our feet and we appreciate people coming to sail with us and we appreciate all levels of support we're getting from the community."