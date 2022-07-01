For those looking for fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few July 4th displays you can check out if you haven't nailed anything down.
On Monday, July 4th, fireworks will be featured in Hockessin, Newark, and Wilmington, with a variety of activities scheduled.
In Hockessin, festivities on July 4th will include the Neighborhood Relays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A parade will be held at 3 p.m. on Old Lancaster Pike, from Kenwick Road to Valley Road. Fireworks will begin at dusk and can be seen from all over Hockessin. The main viewing area will be Swift Park, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields. You can even catch a train ride there.
One of Delaware's best annual pyrotechnic shows will take place on Monday, July 4, at the University of Delaware's Athletic Complex in Newark. Beginning at 6 p.m., the event will feature live entertainment and art, food and community vendors, concluding with an amazing firework display at dusk.
Free parking is available in the University of Delaware Athletic Complex lots, including those surrounding the UD Stadium and Bob Carpenter Center, as well as the Woods Lot (off of Route 4) and the STAR Campus north and south parking lots. The rain date for fireworks and musical entertainment is Tuesday, July 5. If weather is questionable, please call the Leisure Time hotline at 302.366.7147.
In Wilmington, the city’s annual Independence Day fireworks show will be hosted on on Monday, July 4 with family fun activities starting at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. A variety of free, family-centered activities will be available at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, and in addition to tours of Delaware’s Tall Ship, the Kalmar Nyckel, there will be live music; a Creative Art-making tent; a petting zoo and pony rides; mini-train rides; sports games; gardening and flowerpot-making; balloon art and face painting. Food and merchandise vendors will also be onsite throughout the afternoon and evening.
Wilmington’s July 4th Freedom Celebration Fireworks Show will be held at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, at French Street and Rosa Parks Drive, and visible along the Christina Riverfront.
Other locations for shows include:
Delaware
- Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park (2 – 10 p.m.)
- University of Delaware Athletics Complex (6 p.m.)
- Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields (Dusk)
- Silver Lake Park in Middletown (6 p.m.)
- Frawley Stadium in Wilmington (After the game)
- Dover Legislative Mall (6 p.m)
- Little League fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School (Dusk)
- Rehoboth Bandstand (July 3rd, 8 p.m.)
- Downtown Bethany Beach (Dusk)
- Savannah Beach in Lewes (8:30 p.m.)
Pennsylvania
- Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum in Philadelphia (9:45 p.m.)
- Lawncrest Recreation Center in Philadelphia (Dusk)
- Penn’s Landing Waterfront (July 1st and July 2nd 9:00 p.m.)
- Citizen’s Bank Park (July 1st and 2nd after the games)
- Merwood Park in Havertown (Dusk)
- Sesame Place Theme Park in Langhorne (9 p.m.)
- Southampton Days Fair (9:35 p.m.)
- Wilson Farm Park in Chesterbrook (Dusk)
- Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields in Aston (Dusk)
- Clifton Heights Athletic Field (9:30 p.m.)
- Sutcliffe Park in Conshohocken (July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.)
- Waltz Golf Farm in Limerick (Dusk)
- Heuser Park in KOP (9:30 p.m.)
New Jersey
- Camden Waterfront Freedom Festival (5 – 10:30 p.m.)
- Collingswood Independence Day Celebration (Dusk)
- Congress Hall in Cape May (Dusk)
- Michael Debbi Park in Richland (Dusk)
- Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk in AC (10 p.m.)
- Maple Shade High School (July 2nd at 9 p.m.)
- Freedom Park in Medford (July 1st at Dusk)
- Ocean City Boardwalk (9 p.m.)
- Pine Avenue & the Beach in Wildwood (10 p.m.)
- Baltimore Harbor ( July 4th, 9:30 p.m.)
- Ocean City Boardwalk's Caroline Street Stage (July 5th)
- Areas surrounding Meadow Park in Elkton (July 4th)
- Shafer Park, (July 1st at 9 p.m.)
- Deep Creek lake (July 4th)
- Six Flags America & Hurricane Harbor (July 2-4, 9:30 p.m.)
- Baker Park (July 4th)
- Middle Branch Waterfront (July 4th, 9:30 p.m.)
- Susan Campbell Park (July 4th, 8 p.m.)
- Lake Kittamaqundi (July 4th, 9;20 p.m.)
- Charles County Fair
- Town of Chesapeake Beach (July 3rd)
- Solomons Island
- Chesapeake Heritage & Visitors Center
- Rock Hall Harbor (July 3rd)
- Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (July 2)