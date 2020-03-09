Stocks remained sharply in the red after the market resumed trading, and it's shaping up to be one of the worst days in recent memory.
The S&P 500 -- the broadest measure of the stock market -- was down 5.7% around 10 am ET. The index is on track for its biggest drop since August 8, 2011, when the S&P dropped 6.7% after the United States lost its coveted triple-A credit rating on the back of the debt ceiling showdown in Washington.
The more narrow Dow, composed of only 30 stocks, was down 5.8%, putting it on track for its worst day since December 2008.
Transportation stocks plunge into a bear market
Oil prices may be plummeting, but that's small consolation for crude-dependent airlines, trucking companies and railroads.
The Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJT) plunged 6.6% Monday morning before the market was halted for a circuit breaker. The index was still down more than 5% when stocks resumed trading.
The transports are now officially in a bear market -- more than 20% below its recent peak. Lower fuel costs won't offset the massive drop in demand that transportation companies are facing in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
The index, which counts major airlines United (UAL), Delta (DAL), Southwest (LUV) and American (AAL) among its 20 members, has plunged 26% from the 52-week high it hit in January.
This is bad news for the global economy, as these companies are responsible for getting goods and people around the world.
Investors are clearly worried the bear market for transportation stocks could be a harbinger of a long protracted pullback for stocks -- and perhaps even a global recession -- on the horizon.
Don't panic about investments
Monday is shaping up to be a day for the history books. Even so, market participants are urging investors to stay calm and keep the selloff in perspective.
Investors with portfolios attuned to their specific investment goals are "in the best possible shape," Zaccarelli added.
Markets hate uncertainty, and there is plenty of that to go around at the moment. But as quickly as stocks can fall, they can also rebound.
Donald Trump's reaction to the market plunge:
Here's President Donald Trump's takeaway from the oil market crash and the subsequent market plunge: Gas is going to be cheap!
Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020
Trump is right: The cost of oil is a major factor in gasoline prices at the pump. That could save people money.
Oil is tumbling because Russia and Saudi Arabia started a price war overnight. The market is falling because of the Saudi-Russian oil price war.
But here's what Trump is wrong about: Lower oil prices are ultimately bad for the US economy. The last time oil prices were this low, in 2015-2016, American energy businesses went bankrupt, and thousands of energy workers were out of jobs.
Also, fuel prices were already sharply lower because fewer people are traveling as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. That's not exactly good for the economy either. If people aren't driving or flying, the price of fuel doesn't make much of a difference And if it's damaging the market and economy -- that's not exactly great news, either.