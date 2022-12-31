Six firearms reported stolen in a Wilmington Police criminal investigation have been recovered following a traffic stop near Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police said members of the New Castle County Governor's Task Force saw an SUV pull into a handicapped parking space without a handicap placard displayed at Wawa on Route 4, and the smell of marijuana led to an investigation. Police said the search also turned up about one gram of marijuana and 5.5 Oxycodone pills.
28-year-old Markice Lincoln of Wilmington is charged with receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a semi-automatic weapon by a person prohibited and other offenses. Lincoln was being held at Young Prison on $29,201 cash bond
Another man who was in the vehicle was charged with a civil violation for possession of marijuana and was later released.
State Police listed these charges against Lincoln:
- Possession of a Semi-Automatic Weapon by Person Prohibited and a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)- 6 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,500
- Parking in a Handicapped Parking Zone