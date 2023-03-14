Historic artifacts and weapons that were stolen or went missing up to 50 years ago are now going back to the museums and historical societies that hope to have them on display for their visitors.
At Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution Monday, personnel from various institutions were able to retrieve historically significant, long-lost items. The ceremony was the result of a theft investigation that was reopened in 2009 thanks to anonymous tips.
"These are American cultural heritage items, going back to American institutions," FBI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire said.
The investigation was led by prosecutors in eastern Pennsylvania. It led to a guilty plea from Michael Corbett of the Newark area to possession of stolen items transported interstate. Corbett has been serving a three-year home confinement sentence.
Referring to the items at the center of the investigation, Assistant U.S. Attorney for Eastern Pennsylvania K.T. Newton said "they had been taken - not to be sold, not to be displayed, just to be had."
The Museum of the American Revolution highlighted the significance of some of the long-lost items:
-an 1847 Mississippi rifle stolen from a Mississippi museum;
-a World War II battlefield pickup pistol belonging to General Omar Bradley, stolen from the U.S. Army War College Museum;
-19th century Pennsylvania rifles, stolen from Pennsylvania museums
17 institutions in five states participated in the "repatriation" of about 50 items.
After Corbett's guilty plea in 2022, additional items were returned, according to the museum:
-a Colt Whitneyville Walker revolver stolen from the Connecticut State Library;
-an Omar Bradley presentation pistol stolen from the U.S. Army War College Museum;
-a French and Indian War-era powder horn stolen from a Belchertown, Massachusetts, museum;
-a number of 18th century English and Scottish pistols stolen from the Valley Forge Historical Society Museum
Security is now much-improved at museums, historical societies and other institutions according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.
"This isn't going to happen again. If anybody's got any ideas about this or watched 'The Thomas Crown Affair' or anything like that, don't try it."