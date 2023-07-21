Stolen vehicle recovered Thursday on Concord Pike

Stolen vehicle recovered Thursday on Concord Pike

 Photo: WDEL's Mike Phillips

Three people have been arrested for receiving stolen property after a stolen vehicle was abandoned on Concord Pike near Silverside Road.

Delaware State Police said troopers searched the area Thursday after getting reports that three males fled from the vehicle.

18-year-old Baron Wilmer, 18-year-old Quadre Wright and a 17-year-old juvenile were found and taken into custody without further incident.

Baron Wilmer and Quadre Wright

Baron Wilmer and Quadre Wright 

Delaware State Police listed these charges in the case:

Baron Wilmer:

  • Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest

Wilmer was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $6,500 secured bond.

Quadre Wright:

  • Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest

Wright was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $3,500 secured bond.

17-year-old male:

  • Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest

The 17-year-old was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to New Castle County Detention Center on a $14,000 cash bond.

Tags