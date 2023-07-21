Three people have been arrested for receiving stolen property after a stolen vehicle was abandoned on Concord Pike near Silverside Road.
Delaware State Police said troopers searched the area Thursday after getting reports that three males fled from the vehicle.
18-year-old Baron Wilmer, 18-year-old Quadre Wright and a 17-year-old juvenile were found and taken into custody without further incident.
Delaware State Police listed these charges in the case:
Baron Wilmer:
- Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Wilmer was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $6,500 secured bond.
Quadre Wright:
- Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Wright was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $3,500 secured bond.
17-year-old male:
- Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
The 17-year-old was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to New Castle County Detention Center on a $14,000 cash bond.